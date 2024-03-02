Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $278,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ExlService by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.