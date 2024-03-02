Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

