Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $234.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.