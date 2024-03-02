Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.