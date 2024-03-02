Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $751,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 274.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

