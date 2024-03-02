Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

AIT stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $194.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

