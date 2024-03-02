Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,230 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

