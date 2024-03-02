Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

