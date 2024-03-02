Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000.

KBWB stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

