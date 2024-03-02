Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8,117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

