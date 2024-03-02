Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8,117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
