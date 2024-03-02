Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Duke Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

