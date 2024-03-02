Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The ODP Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

Get ODP alerts:

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODP. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. ODP has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ODP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ODP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ODP by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

