Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $234.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

