Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Everbridge Stock Up 25.8 %

EVBG stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

