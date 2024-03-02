Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.08. Everi shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 269,540 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Everi by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 394,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

