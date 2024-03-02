EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.