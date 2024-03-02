Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 465,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 142,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

