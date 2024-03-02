ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

