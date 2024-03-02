Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Insider Activity at Expensify

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $68,044.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $68,044.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $194,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 420,473 shares of company stock valued at $709,347 and have sold 369,474 shares valued at $887,376. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $134,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expensify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.