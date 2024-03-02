Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON ADF opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.65 million, a PE ratio of 709.53 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF has a one year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.65.

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

