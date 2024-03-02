Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

FRT stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

