Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $425.35 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $430.08. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

