FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform”

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Get FIGS alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.15%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,285 shares of company stock worth $893,500. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FIGS by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FIGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FIGS by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 225,787 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.