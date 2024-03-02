FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FIGS traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 6577043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FIGS
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.