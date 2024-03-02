Financial Contrast: Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) vs. Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Globe International and Altria Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Altria Group has a consensus target price of $47.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Green Globe International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00 Altria Group $24.48 billion 2.94 $8.13 billion $4.57 8.94

This table compares Green Globe International and Altria Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Globe International. Green Globe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Globe International and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 33.21% -244.55% 23.71%

Summary

Altria Group beats Green Globe International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

