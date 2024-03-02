First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FACO opened at $2.05 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
First Acceptance Company Profile
