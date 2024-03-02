First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FACO opened at $2.05 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Acceptance Company Profile

Further Reading

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

