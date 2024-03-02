First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $60.60 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $815.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

