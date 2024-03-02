Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.0 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Shares of FRCEF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Featured Stories

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

