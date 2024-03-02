Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.0 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of FRCEF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.48.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.