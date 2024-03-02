Fmr LLC Acquires 16,149 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

