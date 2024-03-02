Fmr LLC Acquires 4,248,521 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Cogent Biosciences worth $44,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

