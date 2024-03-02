Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 229.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $277.30 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

