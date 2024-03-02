Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Cibus worth $45,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth $13,260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth $593,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth $237,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Cibus in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cibus in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cibus

In other news, CEO Rory B. Riggs bought 517,107 shares of Cibus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $5,470,992.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,165,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cibus Stock Up 3.2 %

Cibus Company Profile

CBUS opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Cibus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

(Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

See Also

