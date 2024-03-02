Fmr LLC Buys 115,947 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

