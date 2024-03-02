Fmr LLC Buys 169,117 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its position in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Camping World by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

About Camping World

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.