Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786,509 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $48,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

