Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $42,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $89.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

