Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $42,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,420,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

