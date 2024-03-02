Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $47,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $332.24 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

