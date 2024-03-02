Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 199,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berry worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

BRY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

