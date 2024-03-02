Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $42,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

