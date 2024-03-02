Fmr LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $45,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.