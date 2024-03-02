Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $46,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of BE opened at $9.09 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

