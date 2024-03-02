Fmr LLC Has $40.25 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $40,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

