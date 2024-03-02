Fmr LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,174 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Icosavax worth $42,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3,589.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 196,702 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICVX shares. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,865.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,483,865.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 15,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $234,729.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,744. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

