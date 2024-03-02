Fmr LLC Has $43.37 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in WPP by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

WPP stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.