Fmr LLC Has $43.87 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,744 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $43,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

