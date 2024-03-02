Fmr LLC Has $45.21 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after purchasing an additional 629,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

