Fmr LLC Has $46.39 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.