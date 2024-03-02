Fmr LLC Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $48.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

