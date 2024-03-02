Fmr LLC Has $47.76 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,838,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,324,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $47,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 69.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE GEO opened at $12.09 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

